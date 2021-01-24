An interesting turn of events. Madison LeCroy shared screenshots of her alleged texts with Jay Cutler, shedding light on their relationship and her drama with Kristin Cavallari.

The Southern Charm star, 30, revealed in a Sunday, January 24, Instagram Story video that she intended to post evidence of her back and forth with the former NFL star, 37. “It looks to me like I’m gonna have to drop some receipts. Hate to do that, but …” she said.

LeCroy proceeded to divulge her private conversations with Cutler. In the first screenshot, she implored him to “ask” her before booking a flight to come visit her. He noted that he wanted to “hang out” with her and eventually did request to spend time together.

The retired football player later accused the reality star of bringing up his name out of turn, which he “didn’t appreciate.” She replied that she had “done nothing but respect you and your privacy.”

“Didn’t seem like that was the case,” he responded. “Maybe it was accidental. I don’t know. No one wants this mess. I appreciate you saying that. I think we can all respect each other moving forward. At the very least.”

LeCroy retorted that she was “disgusted” by the situation. “You reached out to me… Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I,” she wrote. “I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me.”

The Bravo star alleged that she “kept my mouth shut until I get called a liar…” In a separate Instagram Story post, she shared a selfie of her and Cutler, adding, “Too bad it didn’t work out.”

LeCroy was linked to Cutler earlier this month. She addressed the romance rumors during a January 7 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying that she was “not kissing and telling.”

A source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month that the twosome had a “new, flirty thing,” noting: “It’s nothing serious at this point. But they’re having fun getting to know each other.”

LeCroy hinted at her plans to speak out about Cutler after he posed for a friendly photo with Cavallari, 34, on Friday, January 22. “Can’t wait to clear this up,” she wrote via Instagram. She also captioned a Saturday, January 23, photo of herself, “Unbothered.”

The Uncommon James founder and the athlete announced their split in April 2020. They are parents of sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5.

Cavallari sparked dating rumors with LeCroy’s ex Austen Kroll in December 2020. However, the Hills alum claimed at the time that they were just friends.

Scroll down to see LeCroy’s “receipts” from her time with Cutler.