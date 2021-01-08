Rebound romance? Madison LeCroy has a “new, flirty thing” with Jay Cutler after their exes Austen Kroll and Kristin Cavallari sparked dating rumors last month, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s nothing serious at this point,” the insider says. “But they’re having fun getting to know each other.”

The Southern Charm star, 31, hinted at a new romance with Cutler, 37, during the Thursday, January 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

After host Andy Cohen asked LeCroy if she had seen Kroll, 33, and Cavallari’s Instagram “adventures” in recent months, she quipped back, “I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not.”

The Bravo host, 52, then asked if this was “an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind,” to which the hairdresser replied, “I’m not kissing and telling.”

LeCroy and Cutler’s relationship came shortly after the reality TV star told Us last month that her on-again, off-again romance with Kroll was done for good.

“I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” the Greenville, South Carolina, native said in December. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

Cutler, for his part, ended his seven-year marriage to the Laguna Beach alum, 34, in April 2020. The pair share three kids, sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5.

Cavallari made headlines for kissing comedian Jeff Dye six months after their split in October 2020. The duo have since been spotted out to dinner in Nashville and packing on the PDA in Mexico in December.

The former NFL player caused his own media frenzy in November after posting a photo with his estranged wife’s ex-employee Shannon Ford. LeCroy commented on the snap at the time, writing, “See y’all soon” with a heart emoji.

The following month, Kroll and Cavallari turned heads when they hung out in Nashville alongside his fellow Southern Charm star Craig Conover and the Uncommon James founder’s BFF Justin Anderson. Some of their Instagram videos caused fans to think the pair were more than just friends.

“There is no Austen and Kristin, you know, it’s just funny. Kristin is a beautiful, driven girl, clearly, you know, what I’m attracted to, but she has a lot on her plate,” the beer maker told Us after their wine night. “She’s going through her own stuff.”

Conover, for his part, is on board with Kroll dating Cavallari.

“Austen, I think needs to heal from his trauma and I think Kristin’s having fun right now,” the Sewing Down South founder, 31, told Us after the Music City trip. “I would be fine with it. I think it would be great. Two of my great friends dating is fun!”