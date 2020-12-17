The more you know! While Very Cavallari came to an end earlier this year, the show is responsible for introducing fans to many beloved faces — and that includes star Justin Anderson.

Anderson has served as Kristin Cavallari’s longtime hairstylist, but he has also become one of her best friends. The duo met during her Laguna Beach days when she was 18 years old. At the time, she sought Anderson’s assistance to fix her hair. He eventually moved from Los Angeles to Nashville, in part, to be closer to the reality television veteran.

Fans have witnessed many of their best friendship moments unfold on the short-lived E! reality series, which aired from July 2018 to March 2020. They have also seen the pair’s cutest memories with one another on their respective social media pages.

Cavallari has often raved about how supportive Anderson has been over the years. “I obviously love Justin so much. He’s just a really great friend,” the Uncommon James founder told E! News in December 2019. “And clearly, with all the issues I’ve been having with [my former friend] Kelly [Henderson], it was so nice having him here in Nashville a lot.”

After announcing her split from husband Jay Cutler in April 2020, the Hills alum joked that September that her friendship with Anderson is the “longest relationship of my life.”

As he took on a more prominent role in Very Cavallari’s third season, viewers got to know Anderson on a more personal level. He frequently showcased his romance with YouTuber Austin Rhodes on the series. The duo were temporarily living at Cavallari’s former home with Cutler before finding their own place in Nashville.

Outside of the show, the California native has let fans into more intimate aspects of his daily life via Instagram. While he has showcased aspects of his work and love life, he additionally has highlighted his silly side by sharing various memes and funny videos.

Anderson recently opened up about how he fathered a child at 18 years old. Though the child was put up for adoption, the pair reconnected many years later through the help of an Instagram DM.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Anderson!