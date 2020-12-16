Defending himself. Kristin Cavallari’s friend Justin Anderson responded to Instagram trolls criticizing his decision to place his son for adoption when he was 18.

“To the people from private accounts saying negative things — go kick rocks on the freeway, you’re not welcome here,” the Very Cavallari alum, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 16. “We all have a story and as much as I believe our past doesn’t necessarily define who we are as adults, it definitely plays a role in who we get to be today. I am strong because I have struggled, I am wise because I have made mistakes, I am accepting and full of love because I have experienced otherwise.”

The former E! personality first opened up about the experience on Tuesday, December 15, revealing that he and his high school girlfriend, Debbie, got pregnant while in college. The pair placed the baby boy for adoption, and “life [went] on,” Anderson said on an episode of the “Scissoring Isn’t a Thing” podcast, hosted by Liz Culley and Daryn Carp.

On Wednesday, he thanked his supporters for their kind comments. “I feel like I’ve got a solid group of buddies enjoying the ride here with me,” Anderson wrote. “I root people on, I try to make people laugh and I try to make everyone feel included here on Instagram, but I’m gonna be open and honest and say that I wasn’t prepared for yesterday’s emotions. To the people showing love and support — thank you. To the people sharing their own stories of adoption — I appreciate and respect you.”

He concluded by urging his followers “to smile and laugh and get along.”

Anderson and his biological son reconnected with the help of an Instagram DM, and after the former reality star went to dinner at his family’s home, they have stayed in touch.

“He has the most beautiful, sweetest, kindest family,” Anderson gushed on Tuesday. “They raised him so well. He’s the sweetest guy ever.”

As for Anderson’s own family plans with his fiancé, Austin Rhodes, he said, “I love kids more than anything, and I really do want to have kids. My friends call me dad because I love taking care of people, and I love conversation. I would love to raise just the sweetest kids ever—people who listen, and talk, and people who are vulnerable and people feel like they can be whatever they want. I feel like more gay people need to raise kids.”