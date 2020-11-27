Thanksgiving with a side of shade! Kristin Cavallari answered questions about rumored beau Jeff Dye, her former Laguna Beach and Hills costars and her ex-BFF Kelly Henderson on Thursday, November 26.

The 33-year-old reality TV personality’s bestie Justin Anderson hosted the Instagram Q&A, which was fueled by red wine. When asked if Cavallari was “dating the comedian,” she stayed mum while the hairstylist joked that the question was about him.

“No, we’re just good friends actually,” he said.

Cavallari has been linked to Dye in recent months amid her divorce from Jay Cutler. The pair were spotted kissing in Chicago and dining in Nashville in October. According to sources, the twosome are keeping things casual.

“[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success,” one source told Us Weekly earlier this month, adding that she “isn’t looking for someone serious right now.”

During the Q&A, Cavallari noted she was “accepting applications” for a boyfriend. The Uncommon James CEO split from Cutler, 37, in April after seven years of marriage. The former football pro spent Thanksgiving at Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s house. According to their divorce docs, he also had their three kids — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5 — on the holiday this year.

Prior to their split, Cavallari and Cutler shut down rumors that he had an affair with her then-best friend Henderson. The drama played out on season 3 of Very Cavallari, with the cookbook author alleging that the stylist didn’t do enough to stop the speculation. When asked whether Cavallari would rather be “stuck in a room with” former Laguna Beach rival Conrad or Henderson, the jewelry designer and Anderson both took a sip of their drinks and looked away from the camera.

Cavallari had nicer things to say about ex Stephen Colletti, whom she and Lauren Conrad infamously fought over on season 1 of Laguna Beach. In addition to saying the One Tree Hill alum is her best kiss, she picked him to marry in a game of F—k, Marry, Kill.

“I would marry Stephen, I would f—k Brody [Jenner] and I would probably kill Justin Bobby [Brescia],” she said. “No hard feelings, only because I haven’t talked to him since The Hills.”

At the end of her social media Q&A, Cavallari and Anderson joked that they would be in trouble on Friday, November 27.

“This was my first Q&A. I’m going to be in trouble tomorrow. I’m sorry. I don’t apologize to anybody. I never have and I never will,” she quipped. “I’m not f—king sorry.”