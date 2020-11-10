The look of love! Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye were spotted on a romantic date in Nashville, shortly after they were spotted kissing in Chicago, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to an eyewitness, the pair were seen dining at “uber trendy” spot Bastion on Wednesday, October 28, where the Very Cavallari alum, 33, complimented the staff on their duck pastrami dish.

“At one point during the intimate dinner, Kristin was seen leaning into Jeff and giving him a long kiss,” the eyewitness tells Us exclusively. “The couple had a very upbeat night with a lot of laughs.”

Later in the night, the Uncommon James designer and the comedian, 37, shared a laugh with two guys at the bar, one of whom Cavallari previously went on a date with, the source adds.

“When Kristin used the restroom, Jeff only had eyes for her at the trendy spot,” the source says.

Despite their PDA, the duo’s relationship isn’t “going to go anywhere series,” the insider adds. “Kristin and Jeff just have a casual dating situation going on. She’s not in the zone to move forward with a full-blown relationship of that level and is just keeping herself preoccupied and having fun.”

An insider told Us last month that the Laguna Beach alum, who was first linked to Dye in early October, “isn’t trying to get serious right away” after her split from Jay Cutler six months prior.

“Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing,” the insider told Us at the time. “She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy.”

The Better Late Than Never star, who has been flirting with Cavallari on social media since the summer, was also overheard discussing his Nashville Thanksgiving plans with the actress on Thursday.

The True Comfort author, who shares three children, sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, with Cutler, 37, previously told Us that she plans to spend the holiday with her kids and ex “as a family.”

The Hills alum added: “I’m looking forward to that. I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at.”

The reality star and the former NFL quarterback announced their split in April after 10 years together and seven years of marriage.

Last month, Cavallari told Us that she’s “feeling really good” amid the breakup, noting that she found the adjustment to be “pretty smooth.”

Scroll down to see exclusive photos from the couple’s cozy date night.