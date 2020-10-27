One day at a time! Kristin Cavallari revealed how she’s adjusting to being single after splitting from husband Jay Cutler in April.

“I’m feeling really good to be honest,” Cavallari, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 27, while promoting her new cookbook, True Comfort. “I have found the adjustment to be pretty smooth.”

The Uncommon James founder explained that “it’s up and down” at times, having been married for nearly seven years to the former NFL player, 37.

“I mean, there’s good days and bad days, but I’m feeling really good right now,” she said. “I’m feeling really happy and really free and that’s a nice feeling.”

The designer, who shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, with the former quarterback, has recently been spotted with comedian Jeff Dye.

The pair were seen kissing on while out in Chicago in video footage posted on October 11. A source told Us at the time that the two “are totally a thing” and that Dye, 37, is “making her life lighter through this transition.”

The Laguna Beach alum and the athlete announced their separation in April after returning home from the Bahamas where they’d been quarantining with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cavallari noted that she’s been focused on making more time for herself during the pandemic — especially after her breakup with Cutler.

“For the longest time I didn’t make time for myself and now obviously with coparenting I’ve had time for myself,” she told Us. “And it’s been nice to be able to focus on me and figure out who I am now and what I ultimately want out of life.”

The Balancing in Heels author revealed that she’s learned over the past few months “how to let go of control and just sort of let life happen.”

The Very Cavallari alum explained that she has a new approach to life amid her big life change.

“For so long I was like, OK, in 2021 I want to be doing X, Y and Z and in 2022…’ and it’s, like, I’m not doing that anymore,” she said. “I’m not planning out the rest of my life anymore. I’m learning to just be present and enjoy the journey because that’s ultimately what life is about and even be OK with the good and the bad.”

The former Hills star added: “I just want to feel it all. I want to experience everything right now.”

Earlier this month, Cavallari opened up about her and Cutler’s decision to call it quits during an episode of Bleav Podcast Network’s “On the List” podcast.

“It’s been a roller-coaster. I mean, it’s sad when you close a chapter of your life, and Jay and I were together for 10 years and we have three kids together,” she explained. “I will always love Jay in some capacity and so it’s tough.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane