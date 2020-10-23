Kristin Cavallari Recalls Laguna Beach Editing That Pitted Her Against LC

Laguna Beach fans were ride or die Team LC or Team Kristin, but was their feud even real? Kristin Cavallari revealed during the cast’s reunion that portions of her bad blood with costar Lauren Conrad were fabricated to elevate the drama.

“There was one time that they had me walking down the street and they had a producer on the other side of the street and they were like, ‘Just look at her,’” Cavallari, 33, explained during the season 1 cast reunion shared via Instagram on Friday, October 23. “And she’s, like, giving me these dirty faces so I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, look at her!’ And of course, they made it seem like I was looking at Lauren being like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

The Very Cavallari alum suggested that she and Conrad, 34, were victims of editing that is now all too common in the genre. “We had no idea what was going on,” she said. “Now, like you said, Christina [Sinclair], it’s like, we get it. We know how reality TV works, so it would be totally different now. But I think, to your point, that’s what made it what it was.”

Cavallari and the LC Lauren Conrad designer were at odds for two seasons, which aired on MTV from 2004 to 2005, in large part due to their love triangle with Stephen Colletti.

Conrad now shares sons Liam, 3, and Charlie, 12 months, with husband William Tell, while the True Comfort author and estranged husband Jay Cutler — they announced their separation in April — are parents of son Camden, 8, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

The Uncommon James designer clarified earlier this month that her friction with Conrad is a thing of the past. “[We’re] totally fine,” she said during the Monday, October 19, episode of Bleav Podcast Network’s “On the List” podcast. “I think so much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school, I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point!”

Cavallari, Conrad, Colletti, Sinclair, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, Loren Polster, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero and Morgan Smith reunited via Zoom to promote voting in the 2020 election. The season 1 cast hoped to register 500 fans to vote or check their registration status, and they reached 20 times their goal through their partnership with HeadCount.