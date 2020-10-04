Let’s go back … back to the beginning. Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti want the cast of Laguna Beach to reunite for the first time ever — but they need a little help from the fans.

The Little Market cofounder, 34, and Colletti, also 34, joined former costars Trey Phillips and Dieter Schmitz on a Zoom call to promote the possible reunion. The video was shared on Conrad and Colletti’s Instagram accounts on Saturday, October 3.

“If you guys are still looking to do something, I have one idea,” Conrad said. “We could partner with Good to Vote and Head Count and if we can get enough people to register to vote … we could do it.”

Phillips, 34, replied, “Do what? Do you think that everybody would be into it?”

Colletti, Phillips and Schmitz, 34, named a few people who were interested in reuniting, including Kristin Cavallari and Christina Schuller. Conrad added that she would reach out to her old pals Lo Bosworth and Morgan Smith.

Talan Torriero, Morgan Olsen and Loren Polster are also on board to participate in the event. The reunion will only be released if 500 people register to vote or check their registration.

Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County premiered on MTV in 2004 in the wake of the massive success of Fox teen drama The O.C. The reality show followed the lives of high school students, including Colletti, Conrad, Cavallari, 33, and Bosworth, 34. The first season’s main storyline focused on the love triangle between Colletti, Conrad and Cavallari. In season 2, Conrad and Colletti went off to college and the Uncommon James founder took over as narrator. A new group of students were introduced in season 3 before the show went off the air in 2006.

MTV continued to follow Conrad’s life in the spinoff series The Hills, which chronicled the fashion designer’s life in Los Angeles with her then-BFF Heidi Montag.

Conrad left reality TV in 2009 when she departed The Hills and Cavallari took over as narrator once again. In September, Conrad told her Hills costar Whitney Port that it was the best decision for her.

“And I was like, ‘OK, I got to just, like, step away from this world’ and, like, kind of heal in a way and, like, figure out who I want to be,” she said on an episode of the “With Whit” podcast. “Because again, like, we started so young and I was, like, it’s such a time where you’re figuring out who you are. And I did it in such a weird way. Like, I need to do this on my own now with no other voices or just, like, literally living my life for me.”