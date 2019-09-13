



A growing family! Laguna Beach alum Morgan Smith revealed that she is expecting a little bundle of joy with her husband, Joel.

Smith (née Olsen) shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on September 1. She posted a cute snap with her son Theo, 5, and daughter Georgia, 2, as she wore a hot pink dress, posing with her hand of her baby bump.

“Countdown is on,” she captioned the pic. “All excited baby #3 coming in January 👶🏻☀️ #smithsinthesouth.”

When the Minnow Swim founder welcomed her second child with Joel, she revealed that the birth of Georgia falls on a special day. “9lbs 11oz, 21 inches. Born 9.24.16 (our anniversary). We are smitten 👼🏻 #lovechild,” she wrote at the time.

News of Smith’s pregnancy comes after she revealed her family’s plans to move to South Carolina. “Big news! Next week: We’re moving to Charleston, SC,” she wrote on Instagram in August.

“[We’re] heading across the country to open up @minnowswim east coast hub! From Newport to Charleston, covering coast to coast (while Joel remains at his job working remote),” she continued. “We’re so excited for this next chapter for the business + new adventure for our family! Come visit, ya’ll! 🌴☀️👒 #SUNSHINEAWAITS #swappingcoasts #charleston.”

Smith starred on Laguna Beach alongside Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari from 2004 to 2005. Though she’s left her days as a reality star behind, the Brigham Young University grad opened up about her experience on the MTV show in a 2013 interview.

“The show was a really exciting phase of my life, but that’s all. It never defined who I was. I was so young at the time — 17 — that I hadn’t developed myself independently or professionally,” she told Buster & Ellie. “I got my senior year on tape, which I think is pretty special to show my kids someday. Who knows? They will probably be embarrassed by it.”

