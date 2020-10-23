Let’s go back, back to the beginning. The cast of season 1 of Laguna Beach just reunited for the first time ever and did not hold back. In a video shared via Instagram on Friday, October 23, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, Loren Polster, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Christina Sinclair and Morgan Smith reunited via Zoom to encourage fans to vote in the 2020 election — and to reminisce on old times.

News of the reunion broke on October 3 when Lauren, Stephen, Kristin and Trey created an Instagram video, saying that if they could get 500 fans to register to vote or check their registration status, they’d hold a reunion. It turns out, through their partnership with HeadCount, they reached 20 times their goal.

During the reunion — which was the first time the season 1 cast was all together (virtually) since the 2004 finale — the group answered fan questions, played trivia and revealed some secrets about what didn’t make it to air.

“Reality TV was not really a thing before Laguna Beach, so I thought it was going to be, like, True Life,” Christina shared, noting that when they were asked to reshoot a scene or talk about prom three weeks later, it didn’t make sense to her. “In retrospect, had we been exposed to reality TV the way that we have now, but in a way, that’s what’s made Laguna Beach so iconic because we really went in with no expectations, having no idea what we were doing.”

The group also shed light on the editing of the show. When asked if anything on the show was edited in a way that surprised them, Kristin laughed and asked, “I mean, how much time do we have? Too soon, I’m triggered!”

Another highlight of the reunion was when the Uncommon James designer called out Stephen by name — in the voice that only she could do.

“People are always asking me to say it. I’m like, ‘C’mon man! I don’t even know if I can say it like that,’” she said. The One Tree Hill alum added, “The best is people will try to say it to me and it’s really, really, funny because they just look pretty ridiculous. It’s nowhere close!”

Laguna Beach, which aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2006, is available to stream on CBS All Access.

