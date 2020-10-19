Getting real. Kristin Cavallari has never been one to hold back, and that’s not about to change anytime soon. The Denver native, 33, opened up in a new interview while promoting her latest cookbook — and talked about everything from her high school feuds to her recent divorce from Jay Cutler.

“It’s interesting because whenever someone’s announcing they’re getting a divorce, like, we didn’t make that decision last night and then all of a sudden put it out there,” she recalled on the Monday, October 19, episode of Bleav Podcast Network’s “On the List” podcast with Brett Gursky. “It had been coming for a long time. And so by that point, it was almost, like, a sense of relief — I was just relieved to get it out there and start this next phase of my life. But it’s still very sad and very up and down.”

Cavallari and Cutler, who married in 2013, announced they were divorcing in April. They share three children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

“It’s been a roller-coaster. I mean, it’s sad when you close a chapter of your life, and Jay and I were together for 10 years and we have three kids together,” the Uncommon James founder said. “I will always love Jay in some capacity and so it’s tough.”

Now, the True Comfort author is living in Nashville and is focused on being a mom, running a business and being happy. Although she was recently spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye, that doesn’t mean she’s going to be entering anything serious anytime soon.

“My kids will always be first, but beyond my kids, I’m making myself a priority right now. I don’t want anything … I’m not ready to jump into a relationship, I’m not,” Cavallari shared about whether she will begin dating anytime soon. “I’m taking care of me and I’m figuring out ultimately what I’m going to want in life, and I’m going through the motions and the process of figuring that all out.”

