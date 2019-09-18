What motherhood means to her. Lauren Conrad started growing her family in 2017, and the Hills alum has been sharing her thoughts on parenting ever since.

The former reality star announced in January 2017 that she and her husband, William Tell, had a baby on the way. “Happy New Year!” she captioned a sonogram photo on Instagram at the time. “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.”

Six months later, she revealed the sex of her baby-to-be on social media. “I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy,” she wrote alongside a drawing of a boy driving a race car with the words, “It’s a guy.”

Liam arrived in July 2017. “He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!” the Laguna Beach alum captioned an Instagram photo of a cross stitch depicting her family. “And then there were 5,” was written across the bottom, featuring Conrad, Tell, an infant and their two dogs.

The L.A. Candy author’s second pregnancy announcement came in April 2019.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself!” she wrote on Instagram, cradling her baby bump in a floral dress. “Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.”

