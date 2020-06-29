Mom’s motivation! Lauren Conrad explained her efforts to “constantly” work on bettering herself with two young sons at home.

“Be a person that your child can be proud of and someone that you hope your child will grow up to be,” the Celebrate author, 34, told Us Weekly and other reporters during the Friday, June 26, #BlogHer20 Creators Summit when asked about educating Liam, 2, and Charlie, 8 months, about racism. “A lot of it has to do with the example you set. Kids are always listening. They’re watching your actions and they’re listening to the way you speak to people, how you speak about people.”

The California native and her husband, William Tell, have made “kindness [a] very big” part of their household, explaining, “We’re kind of figuring it out day-to-day and trying to do our best. … I’m constantly working on myself and … just [being] more aware of like, ‘Oh, wait, maybe I shouldn’t say things that way.’”

While the former reality star’s sons are young, the Little Market cofounder believes she and the musician, 40, can never “start too young” in their work to educate Liam and Charlie.

“We’ve tried to do it as simply as possible so that he can kind of absorb it and understand it,” the Hills alum said of her eldest. “ We’re trying to figure out what are the simplest ways we can work with our child because he’s still so tiny.”

Although Conrad likes “keeping things light” on social media, she recently opened up about her support of the Black Lives Matter movement via Instagram. “Staying quiet about the racism in our country will not help the situation,” the “Lauren Conrad: Asking For a Friend” podcast host wrote last month. “I want to be an ally. I want to be part of the solution. I’ve lived a very privileged life and I can’t relate to the struggles of racism since I’ve never experienced them myself. I don’t want to pretend to understand what people of color deal with on a daily basis.”

For more information, visit BlackLivesMatter.com.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone