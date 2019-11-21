



Not only is Lauren Conrad raising two young boys, but she’s a successful businesswoman — so how does she juggle it all?

“It is important to separate things so that you can really focus,” the Hills alum, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, November 20, while promoting her and Hannah Skvarla‘s The Little Market Pop-Up Shop, which will be at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California, from Friday, November 22, to Friday, January 3. “You don’t want to be spending time with your kids while having one eye on your phone. You want to be able to have undivided attention with them. … It’s all about prioritizing what’s important to you and what you really need to be there for. I think when you’re running a business … it’s easy be like, ‘I need to do everything.’ But you can’t do everything really well, so we’re fortunate because we’ve been able to build an amazing team of people who share our passion. They work really hard.”

That being said, the fashion designer doesn’t mind bringing her “children to work.” When she and Skvarla were setting up their shop, Conrad brought her 1-month-old son, Charlie, along. The Infamous author is hoping that he and his older brother, Liam, 2, grow up to be inspired by her business ethic and philanthropy since the nonprofit organization is dedicated to the economic empowerment of women, partnering with artisan groups in underserved communities around the world.

“Hannah and I are really fortunate [because] we were able to find a way to give back while doing something we both really love,” the California native explained to Us. “We really enjoy our jobs, so I think that’s something we also hope for our children is that you find a passion, you find something you really care about and if you can use it to do good, that’s amazing.”

With so much going on at home and at work, the former MTV personality loves winding down with her Little Market spa products. “I feel very strongly that it’s important to set a little time aside every day for yourself, even if it’s just 10 or 15 minutes,” Conrad said. “For me, I really like to take a bath at the end of the day when my kids are down. just set my phone down and just, like, sit still for a minute.”

The New York Times best selling author added, “Life gets really busy and sometimes you feel like you can’t do that, but again, that’s a priority to me. You need to take a beat sometimes, so I really like our bath salts.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane