Stephen Colletti Shares His Grandma’s Reaction to His Laguna Beach Cabo Drama

Drama, drama, drama! Stephen Colletti revealed what his grandmother really thought about his infamous Laguna Beach Cabo episode.

“I remember thinking, probably, the Cabo episode, where I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, I need to call my grandma here and let her know,’” Colletti, 34, said in virtual Zoom reunion with the season 1 cast of the show, posted on Instagram on Friday, October 23. “[I wanted to] give her a heads up. ‘Maybe don’t watch this episode.’”

During season 1 of the MTV series, the teens took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for spring break, and things got tense between Colletti and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kristin Cavallari.

While out at a club one night, a drunk Colletti told Cavallari, 33, to “get up on the bar” and later added, “You look real good slut!” after she’d been dancing on the bar. He again called her the four-letter word after he saw her making out with her crush, Sam, while he was with the rest of their friends.

Despite his questionable actions, the One Tree Hill alum’s grandma wasn’t as upset as he thought she’d be.

“We were talking about it, and I’m like, yeah, ‘No, I’m so sorry’ and I remember she just said to me, ‘I think she kind of deserved it,’” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Woah, Grandma.’ I’m like, ‘No one deserves that. No one deserves that.’”

Cavallari, who was also a part of the virtual reunion, replied, “Oh, my God,” when she heard what granny had to say.

“It was one of those moments where some people in your family, you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, they’re going to judge, they’re going to hate me,’ and then you get a completely different reaction,” he explained.

The Everyone Is Doing Great producer added: “There were some moments where I had to give a heads up to the family and let them know I wasn’t [in] my best shape.”

The Very Cavallari alum, who caused a frenzy when she reunited with Colletti in August, previously discussed her rocky high school relationship and that infamous Cabo moment.

“Normal high school relationships are dramatic enough, but ours now had the added pressure of being seen by MTV viewers across the country as well as being manipulated by the show’s producers, a set of adults were very suddenly involved in the intricacies of our lives,” she wrote in her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels.

The Uncommon James founder also noted in her book that she was broken up with Colletti during the spring break trip.

“I jumped up on the bar to dance with my girlfriends. Then I kissed a guy I was seeing at the time, completely unaware of how my actions were affecting Stephen (only teenagers are able to be so self-involved!),” she wrote, admitting it was “not one of my better moments.”

Cavallari added: “Then Stephen started shouting ‘slut!’ at me from across the bar. It was a scene. There are certainly some clips I wish I could erase from everyone’s memory.”