No more kids table! Kristin Cavallari poked fun at her teenage cooking skills when signing a copy of her new cookbook, True Comfort, for ex Stephen Colletti.

“Stephen, come a long way from pasta tasting like feet, huh?!” Cavallari, 33, wrote inside the cover of her book, which Colletti, 34, shared on his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 22.

The One Tree Hill alum captioned the photo of the funny note: “Primo Cavallari al dente.”

The Uncommon James founder famously cooked pasta for Colletti on Laguna Beach when she was a junior in high school, and he was a senior.

During the season 1 episode, the Very Cavallari alum teamed up with friend Jessica Smith to try and impress their then-boyfriends, Colletti and Dieter Schmitz. The girls, however, didn’t know what they were doing, and the end result wasn’t great.

When Morgan Souders asked them what they made during the next day, Cavallari replied, “Like, bowtie pasta with chicken and alfredo sauce.” She then admitted that “it tasted like feet.”

Earlier this year, the Hills alum and Colletti made headlines after they reunited in August and shared a photo together on social media.

“That’s my most liked photo on Instagram ever — more than my kids, more than anything in my life,” Cavallari said on an October episode of Bleav Podcast Network’s “On the List” podcast. “I mean, I think it’s really neat that people are still so invested, and it really takes people back to that time.”

The Balancing in Heels author revealed that fans instantly wanted to know if the former flames were back together.

“I love Stephen, I’ve always loved Stephen, and clearly, you know, 15 years later we’re still really good friends,” she explained. “But no, I brought my kids to Laguna Beach, I saw a lot of people, I didn’t just see Stephen! It was a really fun trip, but that’s all there is to it.”

Cavallari, who split from husband Jay Cutler in April after nearly seven years of marriage, also teased the recent Laguna Beach virtual reunion. The former reality star joined forces with some of her high school pals after fans rallied and registered to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“That’s the first time that we have all been together since high school, since we stopped filming, and so it was really good to see everybody,” she shared of the reunion, which featured the season 1 cast, including Colletti, Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips and more. “And it was fun. We played a drinking game, we answered fan questions and just kind of reminisced about the show and everything.”

Laguna Beach premiered on MTV in 2004 and followed the lives of Laguna Beach, California, teens. Season 1 featured a love triangle between Cavallari, Colletti and Conrad, 34. Season 2 featured the cookbook author as the narrator and depicted her senior year. Season 3 featured all new faces, before the series ended in 2006.