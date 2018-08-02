Get your roses ready …. for Stephen Colletti? The former Laguna Beach star may have gotten his start on reality TV, but would the single star ever return to his roots to find love?

“I’m a single man. Yes, so The Bachelor season 47,” Colletti, 32, said to Us during our “In Case You Missed Us” podcast.

However, after a little more thought it appears that Colletti will not be going on any group dates anytime soon. The Everyone is Doing Great star told Us, “No I wouldn’t [go on The Bachelor.] I think we’ve handled enough realty TV on this end.”

That’s not to say he wouldn’t consider making an appearance on the hit ABC show, but his former One Tree Hill costar James Lafferty would have to tag along.

“We hand out the roses,” Colletti told Us. “Just the rose holder. You [Lafferty] come in not saying anything. That looks like Nathan Scott, James Lafferty. He’s on The Bachelor?! “

All kidding aside Lafferty, 33 reveals he is “respectfully spoken for” in the dating department, while Colletti, who once dated Kristin Cavallari, is still looking.

“There is not a type of girl I’m looking for,” Colletti told Us. I’m open. Open for applications.”

But for right now Colletti and Lafferty are focusing on getting their pilot Everyone is Doing Great to air. They recently enlisted the help of their former One Tree Hill costars Sophia Bush and Antwon Tanner, once again sparking rumors of a reunion.

“We do get this question a lot,” Lafferty told Us. “And it’s super flattering because there’s nothing more validating than people saying they want to see more of something that you made, which is great. But first of all, not that much time has passed since the show ended. You kind of feel like a little bit more time should pass before a reunion happens. It’s like in high school, you don’t really have a reunion until 10 years out. Right?”

He added: “But aside from that, I don’t think you’re going to find anyone on the cast that would say no to it.”

Fans can donate to Lafferty and Colletti’s Everyone Is Doing Great Indiegogo campaign here.

