Our favorite fall activities? While we love stepping on crunchy leaves and bundling up in scarves and cardigans, nearly everything else revolves around food. It’s the perfect time of year for warm, comforting, feel-good dishes and beverages. The only problem? These comfort foods tend to be pretty unhealthy, and we’re not as physically active right now as we were over the summer!

This year, however, everything changes. Why? Because this year we know True Comfort. That happens to be the name of Kristin Cavallari’s new cookbook, which is fresh out of the oven for fall — kind of like her carrot cake cupcakes with cashew frosting. That’s just one of over 130 recipes available in this cookbook!

Get True Comfort by Kristin Cavallari starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This New York Times bestseller is the younger, cozier sibling to True Roots, Cavallari’s 2018 cookbook. It’s still completely free of gluten and refined sugar, but these recipes are all about putting a healthy twist on comfort food. It’s also KC’s favorite. “These books are such a passionate project of mine and True Comfort is by far the one I’m most proud of,” she wrote in an Instagram caption, swooning over the book’s fast success!

“I believe that most people are like me,” Cavallari says. “We know nothing beats comfort food — that’s where the heart is.” You can find more of her musings throughout the cookbook, along with extra details and quick quips on each recipe as she shares its inspiration or what makes her (or her kids) love it so much. Even more of a bonus is that this book includes tips and tricks for how to keep your pantry, fridge and freezer properly stocked!

With this cookbook on your kitchen counter (or on your Kindle), every day can be delicious. Start the morning off with KC’s vanilla chai latte and carrot cake pancakes, refill your energy with some veggie pasta salad for lunch and settle down with some oat crust chicken pot pie for dinner. And who could forget dessert? The avocado chocolate cookies sound divine!

True Comfort already has incredible reviews, and it would make the perfect gift for any reality TV fan — or just anyone who’s always looking for healthier, tastier food. The holidays are coming up, so why not grab a copy now? Even if you’re just gifting it to yourself, you’ll probably find an amazing new dish to prepare for the family this year — or at least to show off to them over Zoom!

