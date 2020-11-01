Kristin Cavallari I Was Cringing When Jay Cutler Showed Our Kids Laguna Beach

Going back to the beginning! Kristin Cavallari revealed that her children have watched Laguna Beach before — and her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, is to blame.

“They have seen parts of Laguna Beach when they re-ran it a few summers ago — just a couple of minutes, because Jay put it on thinking it was really funny,” the reality TV veteran, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 27, while promoting her new True Comfort cookbook. “Then I, of course, was cringing the whole time. When they’re older, I’m sure at some point they’ll stumble upon it, but I won’t be sitting them down saying, ‘Hey, guys. Wanna watch Mommy in high school?’ No.’”

Cavallari appeared in the first two seasons of Laguna Beach, which aired from 2004 to 2005. When the MTV show’s third season aired in 2006, the original cast — including the Uncommon James founder — had moved on from the series and were replaced with a new generation of stars.

On Friday, October 23, Cavallari and her former costars reunited via Zoom in support of their partnership with HeadCount. Hosted by Us Weekly’s Emily Longeretta, the iconic bunch reflected on their time appearing on the series. The author told Us that she was “excited” to be a part of the virtual gathering, adding: “I just thought it was fun and we hadn’t been all together like that since high school. So, it was kind of a trip and it was really good to see everybody, and I’m really happy that we did it.”

After starring on the early 2000s hit, the California native would later take over fellow Laguna Beach alum Lauren Conrad’s leading role on The Hills partway into season 5 through its sixth and final season. Nearly eight years later, Cavallari landed her own E! reality series called Very Cavallari. The show ended in May after three seasons.

Cavallari shares children Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, with Cutler, from whom she split in April after 10 years together. The businesswoman had been very adamant about not letting their children appear on Very Cavallari, and she told Us that she would still say “no” to her little ones having a reality TV career until they’re at least 18.

“I think I would say, ‘When you’re 18, you can do whatever you want and I’ll, of course, support you,’ but I think it’s hard enough being a kid and especially now with social media. You know, I didn’t even have that pressure,” she explained. “I just want my kids to be kids. You have the rest of your life to be on TV or do whatever you want to do. I would really try to discourage it until they turn 18.”

In addition to reminiscing on her former reality TV career, Cavallari spoke with Us about her new cookbook, True Comfort, which was released on September 29. The designer, who previously penned her New York Times bestselling cookbook True Roots in 2018, unveiled more than 100 recipes in her latest effort that are all free of gluten and refined sugar.

Cavallari will whip up recipes from both of her cookbooks on Thanksgiving, where she will be accompanied by Cutler, 37, and their three kids. “I’m gonna be doing the stuffing that’s in the [new] book [and] the gluten-free and dairy-free pecan pie,” she explained. “I’m gonna do the spicy deviled eggs as an appetizer and I’m gonna do the apple pie from True Roots, the butternut squash mash and then the crispy brussels sprouts. So, quite a lot of stuff!”

With reporting by Carly Sloane