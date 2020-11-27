Jay Cutler Spends Thanksgiving With Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Thankful for unlikely friendships! Jay Cutler joined Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, amid his divorce from Kristin Cavallari.

“We had it all. And when I say we, I mean @carrieunderwood and @mfisher1212,” the 37-year-old former NFL quarterback wrote alongside a video of their Thanksgiving spread via Instagram. “I watched a large turkey cook in a vat of oil. Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people. Hope everyone had a great Turkey day.”

Underwood, 37, gave Cutler a shoutout for handling the turkey.

“Couldn’t be with the fam this year, but we feasted nonetheless! I worked hard and our bellies are stuffed!” the musician wrote via Instagram. “Shoutout to @ifjayhadinstagram for the turkey, which I did not try (I’m a Tofurky kind of girl) but was told it was delicious! Happy Thanksgiving everyone! ❤️❤️❤️”

The American Idol alum and Fisher, 40, wed in 2010. They share two sons: Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 22 months. Cutler, for his part, split from Cavallari, 33, earlier this year. The former couple share joint custody of sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5.

According to their divorce docs previously obtained by Us, the athlete has their three little ones on Thanksgiving on even years. Cavallari, meanwhile, spent the day with bestie Justin Anderson. The pals did a drunk Q&A with her fans via Instagram Stories, acknowledging reports that she’s dating comedian Jeff Dye.

“This is a popular question. Is Kristin dating the comedian?” Anderson read as the Laguna Beach alum started laughing. “No, we’re just good friends actually.”

Cavallari and Dye were spotted kissing in Chicago in October. Later that month they were seeing dining together in Nashville.

“[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success,” an insider told Us earlier this month, noting the reality TV personality “isn’t looking for someone serious right now.”

On Thursday night, Cavallari noted that she is “accepting applications” for a new man. She also dished about her former reality TV costars, calling ex Stephen Colletti the best kisser and playing a game of F—k, Marry, Kill with Colletti, Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby Brescia.

“I would marry Stephen, I would f—k Brody and I would probably kill Justin Bobby,” she said. “No hard feelings, only because I haven’t talked to him since The Hills.”

When asked who she would rather be stuck in a room with — Lauren Conrad or former BFF Kelly Henderson — Cavallari simply took a sip of her drink. Fans of Very Cavallari watched the Uncommon James designer and Henderson have a falling out during season 3 of the show. Cavallari alleged at the time that Henderson didn’t do enough to stop rumors that she was having an affair with Cutler.

“I think it played into they needed a story line for a show,” Henderson said on The Domenick Nati Show last month. “I was told to not address this because it was bulls—t and if you gave life to rumors, it just made them bigger and more true. … I wasn’t very happy with her. It didn’t feel like the right thing for me to reach out. I was not in a place to do that.”