Clearing the air. Kelly Henderson denied having anything to do with former best friend Kristin Cavallari‘s messy split from Jay Cutler.

In April, the Laguna Beach alum, 33, confirmed that she and the former NFL quarterback, 37, were going their separate ways after 10 years together. At the time, the former couple insisted in a joint statement that they “have nothing but love and respect for one another.” However, fans began to wonder whether or not Henderson, 37, was involved in the pair’s split when eagle-eyed social media users noticed similarities in pictures she and Cutler both posted.

Despite rumors that Henderson had been hanging out with the retired athlete amid his divorce, the Nashville native clarified on Tuesday, May 19, that she’s not connected to Cutler in any way.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler,” she said during an interview with famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser on the “All’s Fair” podcast, an iHeartRadio Original. “I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now. He is a very private person and I respect that. You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it’s not what they signed up for.”

Henderson and the Uncommon James founder were once inseparable, but the pals recently had a falling out over rumors that the celebrity stylist was having an affair with Cutler. During the last season of Very Cavallari, the reality TV personality claimed that Henderson was using their friendship for fame.

“The whole time, her whole thing has been like, ‘I don’t care about the show. I only care about your friendship,'” Cavallari recalled. “She drank the Kool-Aid, big time. I thought Kelly was the last person on the planet that this would ever happen with.”

Even in light of her former friend’s complicated divorce, Henderson admitted on the podcast that she wasn’t “really in touch” with either Cavallari or her estranged husband anymore. “I’ve kind of gotten some space from both of them,” she explained.

The former Chicago Bears player shares three children with Cavallari: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. In paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, the reality star accused Cutler of “inappropriate marital conduct” and alleged that leaving her kids in Cutler’s care would cause “irreparable harm.” He has yet to comment publicly on Cavallari’s claims.