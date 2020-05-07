No concern of hers. Kristin Cavallari was not bothered by estranged husband Jay Cutler’s decision to not work after his retirement from the NFL.

There is “no truth … whatsoever” to reports that the reality star, 33, split from the former athlete, 37, in large part due to his refusal to get another job, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. On the contrary, the insider says the couple just “fell out of love.”

Cavallari, in fact, did not even harbor ill feelings because of Cutler’s step back from his career. “Kristin never had a problem with him retiring,” the source reveals. “She didn’t find him unmotivated or lazy.”

The former Chicago Bears quarterback retired in 2017 and opted to take a job with NFL on Fox as a sportscaster. However, he returned to the league later that year to play for the Miami Dolphins, signing a $10 million contract. He retired again after one season with the team.

“He took the Miami Dolphins job because it was a lot of money and way more money than sports broadcasting. Why would he not take that?” the insider notes. “She never criticized him about not working or not working hard enough. She didn’t care.”

Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in June 2013. They are parents of son Camden, 7, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

The pair announced their separation on April 26. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” they wrote via Instagram. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Financial issues plagued their marriage, according to a source. “Kristin always knew that Jay was trying to keep some of his money from her,” the insider told Us last month. “She suspected this for a while and found some type of proof.”

The Very Cavallari stars reached a temporary custody agreement. They will split time with their kids evenly. As stated in court documents obtained by Us, “The parties shall continue this parenting schedule rotation and alternate parenting time with their children on a week-on, week-off basis.”