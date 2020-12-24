What happens in Charleston doesn’t stay in Charleston! Austen Kroll slammed ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy after a troll claimed she could do much better than him.

After posing alongside his Southern Charm costar John Pringle for a photo earlier this month, Kroll, 33, clapped back at a fan who commented about LeCroy, 30, being better off without the two suitors.

“Nog with the King,” Pringle, 45, captioned the original photo on December 13 of himself and Kroll drinking eggnog.

Although fans watched Pringle but heads with Kroll on season 7 of the Bravo series when he hit on LeCroy while the pair were still dating, they have since become friends. The Kings Calling Brewing owner, however, is not above calling out his ex and her alleged social climbing ways since calling it quits earlier this year.

“Madison can do better than both these drunks … I mean dudes,” a troll commented Pringle’s photo, to which Kroll fired back, “Patricia’s hairdresser can do better than me and Pringle? I die.”

The user continued to back LeCroy and praise her for breaking things off with Kroll, adding, “What Madison needs is a man not a frat boy. She’s already got one boy to take care of … Girls want frat boys, WOMEN want MEN.”

Kroll replied, “Aka the biggest blue check mark she can find,” slamming his on-again, off-again girlfriend for her choice in suitors.

Earlier this month, LeCroy exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Kroll were no longer dating. “I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” she said. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

The makeup artist noted that the coronavirus pandemic played a part in their split, telling Us, “Austen took his quarantine a little differently than I did — or, a lot different. I had a lot more time on my hands to kind of see what he does in a day versus what I’m trying to do. So, I think we’re just on two different wavelengths.”

The beer maker later told Us that he is no longer speaking with his ex, saying, “It’s like I cut off my addiction cold turkey … It just hasn’t been easy.”

The Bravo star noted that he had been a “fool for so long” while dating LeCroy, but after seeing the stylist’s actions play out in the upcoming episodes of Southern Charm, his opinion on her changed.

Kroll has since been spotted spending time with Kristin Cavallari in Nashville, sparking relationship speculation after the two were seen looking flirty alongside Craig Conover and Cavallari’s BFF Justin Anderson.

The Laguna Beach alum and Kroll later denied that they were anything more than friends.

“There is no Austen and Kristin, you know, it’s just funny. Kristin is a beautiful driven girl, clearly, you know, what I’m attracted to, but she has a lot on her plate,” Kroll told Us. “She’s going through her own stuff.”

Conover, however, told Us that he is on board with his pal dating the Hills alum, 33, once he is really over LeCroy.

“Austen, I think needs to heal from his trauma and I think Kristin’s having fun right now,” the Sewing Down South founder, 31, said. “I would be fine with it. I think it would be great. Two of my great friends dating is fun!”

Cavallari, who split from estranged husband Jay Cutler in April and has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye since October, also commented about the flirty interaction with Kroll.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she said via an Instagram Story in December, rolling her eyes.