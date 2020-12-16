Still hurting. Austen Kroll is “heartbroken” over his recent split from Southern Charm costar Madison LeCroy — but has found some comfort in watching their relationship play out on the reality show.

“It’s like being able to see [the signs] just right in front of my face. I was like, ‘Austen, what are you doing?'” Kroll, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, December 16, as season 7 of the Bravo series continues. “What you’re seeing [on TV] happened back in May, June, July. People assume that we broke up yesterday.”

The former couple’s on-off romance was a focus on season 6 of Southern Charm, which aired in mid-2019. Earlier this month, LeCroy, 30, exclusively revealed her relationship status to Us — and said she’s “1,000 percent single.”

“We are not together right now. … So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him,” the makeup artist said at the time, noting that the coronavirus pandemic played a role in the demise of her and Kroll’s split. “I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger. … I think we’re just on two different wavelengths.”

Two months earlier, Southern Charm costar Craig Conover told Us that Kroll and LeCroy’s status “depends on the day of the week.” While their relationship itself was rocky, it seems as though their split has also taken a sharp turn.

“We didn’t break up last week, you know, we broke up months ago,” Kroll told Us on Thursday. “The past two weeks is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to her. So, it’s like I cut off my addiction cold turkey. … It just hasn’t been easy.”

Since news of his breakup made headlines, the Kings Calling Brewing Company founder sparked rumors that he had moved on with Kristin Cavallari. The reality stars partied together in Nashville on December 13, dancing to Taylor Swift‘s “Mean” and vowing to ignore their haters. Cavallari, 33, previously visited Kroll and Conover, 31, in South Carolina in October — but things are staying firmly in the friend zone.

“Kristin is a beautiful, driven girl, clearly, [and that’s] what I’m attracted to,” Kroll explained. “But she has a lot on her plate, you know, she’s going through her own stuff and … it’s just not even something worth talking about.”

Cavallari announced in April that she and estranged husband Jay Cutler were going their separate ways after seven years of marriage. They share three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. Since her split, the Laguna Beach alum has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye after the pair was seen packing on the PDA in Chicago in October.

Neither has commented on the relationship rumors, but a source told Us at the time that they’re “totally a thing.”