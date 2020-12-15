Craig Conover Would Support Austen Kroll Dating Kristin Cavallari

A crossover of our dreams. Southern Charm star Craig Conover would be completely OK with his friend Austen Kroll dating Kristin Cavallari — but that hasn’t happened just yet.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun. It was a new friendship. Kristin had reached out to me a couple months ago and she came with [her best friend] Justin [Anderson],” Conover, 31, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 15. “He hit it off with them. We were down in Nashville filming the first episode of our podcast ‘Pillows and Beer,’ and she’s our first guest. It’s just one of those things — we just all hit it off and were great.”

On Sunday, December 13, the Uncommon James designer, 33, went live on her Instagram and was joined by Anderson, Kroll, 33, and Conover. After a dinner, the group was captured dancing to Taylor Swift, and the former Laguna Beach star was on Kroll’s shoulders.

“I think you saw our chemistry the other night and when Taylor Swift comes on, all of the walls come down and apparently we go live,” the Delaware native added. “We’ll have to see what happens. I don’t know. I can’t speak for them, but I think you’ll see a lot of the four of us in the future.”

The Sewing Down South founder noted that it may not be the exact right time for the pair.

“Austen, I think needs to heal from his trauma and I think Kristin’s having fun right now,” he said. “I would be fine with it. I think it would be great. Two of my great friends dating is fun!”

Cavallari, who split from estranged husband Jay Cutler in April and was seen getting hot and heavy with comedian Jeff Dye on vacation earlier this month, was first spotted with Conover and Kroll in October. Meanwhile, Kroll’s on-off girlfriend Madison LeCroy confirmed exclusively to Us that the pair had split for good earlier this month. She also shared her thoughts on the former Hills star.

“She’s a bombshell. … I know that they are friends. I think he’s trying to get under my skin, which is fine. And, like, honestly? If he can pull her, go for it. Knock yourself out. I’d be shocked,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I just think it was just trying to get [a rise], get a comment out of me — and he did.”

Cavallari seemingly responded to the fans speculating that something romantic was happening between her and Kroll in an Instagram Story posted on Monday, December 14.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she wrote alongside a video of her rolling her eyes.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi