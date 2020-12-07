Heating up! Kristin Cavallari has yet to comment on her fling with comedian Jeff Dye, but the pair couldn’t keep their hands to themselves during a PDA-filled trip to Mexico.

Cavallari, 33, and Dye 37, were first linked in October after they were spotted getting cozy in Chicago and have since kept up a flirty back-and-forth on social media. Two months after their first night out, their apparent attraction hasn’t wavered.

In photos published by TMZ on Monday, December 7, the twosome was all over each other on a beach in Cabo San Lucas. Dye wrapped his arms around the reality star’s waist as she showed off her toned figure in a neon pink and yellow bikini. In several snapshots, the pair passionately locked lips on the sunny patio.

Shortly after they first sparked dating rumors, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the former Very Cavallari star and Dye have undeniable chemistry.

“Kristin and Jeff’s relationship is super hot and fiery right now,” the insider said in November. “They’re very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her. … [Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

The Hills alum was previously married to Jay Cutler, with whom she shares son Camden, 8, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. The former couple wed in 2013 and announced earlier this year that they were separating after nearly a decade together.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Cavallari and Cutler, 37, wrote in a joint statement via Instagram in April. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The estranged pair’s split quickly became messy, but in May, Cavallari and the retired NFL player agreed to evenly divide their custody time. As they continue to navigate their coparenting arrangement, a source told Us exclusively in October that Cutler was “not happy” to see the Balancing in Heels author “moving on” with Dye.

Despite the ups and downs she’s faced in the last year, Cavallari has no regrets about the decisions she made.

“I’m feeling really good to be honest,” the True Comfort cookbook author told Us exclusively in October. “I have found the adjustment to be pretty smooth. … I mean, there’s good days and bad days, but I’m feeling really good right now. I’m feeling really happy and really free and that’s a nice feeling.”