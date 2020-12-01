Shooting his shot! Kristin Cavallari may have declared her DMs are open, but Jeff Dye is still pursuing the reality TV personality.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the 37-year-old comedian left a heart eyes emoji on the 33-year-old reality TV personality’s Instagram post about her Uncommon James jewelry line on Monday, November 30.

Dye is the first man Cavallari has been linked to amid her divorce from Jay Cutler. The Hills alum and the former NFL quarterback, 37, called it quits in April after seven years of marriage. The former couple share three kids: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.

Cavallari and Dye sparked romance rumors in October after she was seen kissing him in Chicago. Later that month, the twosome were spotted dining together in Nashville.

“The couple had a very upbeat night with a lot of laughs,” an insider told Us Weekly of their “intimate” dinner in Tennessee.

According to a second source, however, Cavallari is “not in the zone to move forward with a full-blown relationship of that level and is just keeping herself preoccupied and having fun.” The source described their relationship as “a casual dating situation.”

A third source noted that Dye is holding out hope things will turn serious.

“Jeff is hoping that their relationship will progress and turn into that and get closer to her,” the insider said. “He’s doing his best to keep himself in the picture for as long as possible. He thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

Cavallari previously told Us that she is putting herself first following her split from Cutler. She also revealed in a tipsy Instagram Q&A on Thanksgiving that she’s “accepting applications” for a new beau. After a fan asked about her “dating the comedian,” Cavallari’s best friend Justin Anderson stepped in and pretended the question was about him.

“No, we’re just good friends actually,” the hairstylist quipped.

Cutler, meanwhile, made headlines for his own social life in recent weeks. After spending Thanksgiving with Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, the athlete posted a video with Cavallari’s former Uncommon James employee Shannon Ford in Charleston. While Ford has a boyfriend, she left E!’s Very Cavallari on bad terms with her boss, who fired her during the season 2 premiere.