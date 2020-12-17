Reality TV fans may be shipping Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll, but the Southern Charm star doesn’t mean any harm to the Hills alum’s rumored new man, Jeff Dye.

Kroll, 33, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his friendship with Cavallari, also 33, acknowledging that the 37-year-old comedian’s recent tweet is likely about him.

“Probably. I mean, I’m not here trying to cause problems,” the Bravo personality replied when asked about Dye’s “he wishes” tweet. “We just had fun with our friends.”

Along with costar Craig Conover, Kroll has made headlines for partying with Cavallari in recent months.

“There is no Austen and Kristin, you know, it’s just funny. Kristin is a beautiful driven girl, clearly, you know, what I’m attracted to, but she has a lot on her plate,” Kroll told Us. “She’s going through her own stuff.”

Cavallari’s love life has made headlines since April when she announced her split from Jay Cutler. The twosome, who wed in 2013, share three kids: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. She has since been spotted packing on the PDA with Dye, but according to sources, their relationship isn’t “serious.”

Kroll, for his part, went through a breakup of his own with castmate Madison LeCroy. The hairstylist has since accused him of trying to get a rise out of her by partying with Cavallari, but Kroll told Us that that’s not the case.

“I’ve been a fool for so long,” Kroll told Us, noting that his opinion of LeCroy changed after watching upcoming episodes of Southern Charm. “These episodes haven’t come out yet. And so, for people to think that we broke up, you know, last week, and then that I tried to run off and rub Kristin in her face or something is so absurd. I left the reunion, you know, with heartache for God’s sakes, and went to blow off steam.”

The cast of Southern Charm filmed the season 7 reunion with Andy Cohen earlier this month. LeCroy subsequently confirmed to Us that she and Kroll were done for good.

“Madison surrounds herself with yes people. Everyone in her life just tells her, ‘Yes, yes.’ She’s not used to being told no,” Kroll told Us, adding that his ex takes pride in “cutting” people off. “People out there don’t understand the timeline of all this because they haven’t seen the season [or know] what I’ve experienced on the reunion. They’re just experiencing what happened last week. And what happened here last week is that Madison, you know, played [me] out to be a lazy loser that she couldn’t be with anymore.”

Kroll added that he and LeCroy are no longer on speaking terms.

“The past two weeks is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to her. So, it’s like I cut off my addiction cold turkey. … It just hasn’t been easy.”