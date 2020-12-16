Jeff Dye Appears to Respond to Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Dating Rumors

Not worried! Jeff Dye seemingly responded to the Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll dating rumors after the two reality stars partied together earlier this month.

“He wishes. 😉,” the 37-year-old comedian, who has been seeing Cavallari since October, tweeted on Tuesday, December 15.

Cavallari, who split from husband Jay Cutler in April, sparked speculation on Sunday, December 13, when she hung out with the Southern Charm star, 33, his costar Craig Conover and her BFF Justin Anderson.

The foursome had dinner in Nashville before having a drunk dance party, all of which was documented on an Instagram Live. One of the clips showed the Uncommon James founder, 33, on Kroll’s shoulders, days after his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy revealed they were no longer together.

“My apologies for the Instagram lives last night. new rule: my phone should be locked up when i drink,” Anderson wrote on Monday, December 14, via Instagram. “This 2020 friendship is one for the books ♥️ @caconover @krollthewarriorking @kristincavallari.”

The Laguna Beach alum, who befriended the Bravo stars while visiting Charleston in October, addressed the romance rumors on Monday.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

After their wild Nashville night, the Sewing Down South founder exclusively told Us Weekly that he thinks Kroll needs to “heal from his trauma” with LeCroy before embarking on a new relationship. Conover, 31, noted that he would be “fine” with his pal dating Cavallari eventually, however, saying, “I think it would be great. Two of my great friends dating is fun!”

Earlier this month, LeCroy, 31, confirmed exclusively to Us that she and Kroll had split for good after dating on and off for nearly three years. “I am 1,000 percent single,” she said.

Kroll, for his part, spoke to Us last month about his friendship with the Very Cavallari alum. He said it began after Cavallari came to town with Anderson and had dinner with him and Conover. “We’ve all been in contact ever since,” he explained. “We had a blast with them.”

Cavallari has been linked to Dye since October when the pair were spotted kissing in Chicago. Earlier this month, the duo were seen packing on the PDA in Mexico.

“Kristin and Jeff’s relationship is super hot and fiery right now,” a source told Us last month, pointing out that their relationship is “a casual dating situation.”

Cavallari and Cutler called it quits in April after seven years of marriage. They share three children, sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5.