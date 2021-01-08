Southern Charm’s Madison Has Cryptic Response to Jay Cutler Hookup Rumors

Reality TV relationship swap? Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler continue to be attached to Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy’s messy breakup.

During the Thursday, January 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, LeCroy, 31, was asked about Kroll, 33, and Cavallari, 34, hanging out in recent months.

“Did you watch their adventures on Instagram?” Andy Cohen asked.

LeCroy quipped back, ”I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not.”

After Cohen, 52, asked whether this was “an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind,” the hairdresser played coy. “I’m not kissing and telling,” she said.

Fans have watched Kroll and LeCroy’s on-again, off-again relationship play out on season 7 of Southern Charm, which is currently airing. Along with costar Craig Conover, Kroll was first spotted with Cavallari and her BFF Justin Anderson in Charleston, South Carolina, in October 2020. Less than two months later, Kroll and Conover traveled to Nashville to spend time with the Hills alum after taping the season 7 reunion of the Bravo series.

“There is no Austen and Kristin, you know, it’s just funny. Kristin is a beautiful, driven girl, clearly, you know, what I’m attracted to, but she has a lot on her plate,” Kroll told Us Weekly after their wine night night. “She’s going through her own stuff.”

While LeCroy confirmed she and Kroll were done for good in December, Cavallari and Cutler, 37, pulled the plug on their seven-year marriage in April 2020. The duo share three kids: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.

Not long after Cavallari made headlines for hanging out with Kroll — and packing on the PDA with comedian Jeff Dye — Cutler shared a photo with his estranged wife’s ex-employee Shannon Ford in November.

LeCroy commented on the snap at the time, “See y’all soon,” adding a heart emoji.

On WWHL on Thursday, LeCroy also gave Cohen an update on her status with Kroll, revealing the last text message she sent him said, “I hate you.”

She explained, “We have not seen each other since the reunion. … I think him downplaying me as an entrepreneur and just being very rude to me and saying a lot of nasty things that weren’t true, especially at the reunion. It was already done before then, but he put the nail on the head with that one.”