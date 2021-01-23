Not worried. Madison LeCroy shared several cryptic posts after Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari reunited on Instagram.

“Unbothered,” the Southern Charm star, 30, captioned a Saturday, January 23, Instagram photo of herself sunbathing in a red bikini. The reality star, who was linked to Cutler, 37, earlier this month, tagged the location as “Nunya Business.”

LeCroy also posted a pic of herself drinking a large margarita via her Instagram Story on Saturday, writing: “Cheatin.” Eagle-eyed fans noticed her recreating Cavallari’s Taylor Swift dance party with the Bravo star’s castmate and ex, Austen Kroll, on Instagram Live on Friday, January 22.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard weighed in on Cavallari, 34, and Cutler’s cozy Instagram pic, replying to a fan account, “I’m confused.” LeCroy then responded, “Call me sis and I’ll tell you,” before adding, “Can’t wait to clear this up.”

The Very Cavallari alums sparked reconciliation rumors on Friday when they posted the same shot on both of their Instagram accounts with identical captions. “The world is full of users,” they wrote. “10 years. Can’t break that.”

Cutler and Cavallari announced their split in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. They are parents of sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5.

LeCroy fueled romance rumors with the retired NFL star after the Uncommon James founder and Kroll, 33, hung out in October 2020, igniting dating speculation of their own. “Did you watch their adventures on Instagram?” Andy Cohen asked LeCroy during the January 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not,” she teased. She added that she was “not kissing and telling” after Cohen, 52, inquired whether it was “an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that LeCroy has a “new, flirty thing” with Cutler. “It’s nothing serious at this point,” a source said. “But they’re having fun getting to know each other.”

Cavallari claimed via Instagram in December 2020 that she is merely friends with Kroll, whom LeCroy confirmed her split from earlier that month. The Hills alum has been linked to Jeff Dye since October 2020. The couple have been spotted sharing PDA and said “I love you” to each other during a joint Instagram Live on January 8.

An insider told Us in November 2020 that Cavallari “isn’t looking for someone serious right now,” but the comedian, 37, was not put off by her desire to stay uncommitted. “Jeff is hoping that their relationship will progress and turn into that and get closer to her,” the source revealed. “He’s doing his best to keep himself in the picture for as long as possible.”