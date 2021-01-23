Bonded for life! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler set off the rumor mill when they posed side-by-side for a friendly Instagram snap amid their divorce.

The Hills alum, 34, shared a picture of herself leaning up against her estranged husband’s shoulder with her arms folded across her chest on Friday, January 22.

“The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” Cavallari captioned the post. The Indiana native, 37, shared the sweet pic on his own Instagram account along with the same caption.

Fans flooded the comments with support and queries about the status of the duo’s relationship nine months after they announced their split. “LOVE!!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “I looked at this [and] thought it was an old post. It’s still nice to see you guys together even if you’re not together.” Another commenter added, “Rooting for your marriage!!”

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s husband, Justin Mikita, was among those wondering what was up with the photo. He commented, “Omg what’s the tea girl!!!!!”

Cavallari announced her split from Cutler in April 2020, shortly after they returned from a trip to the Bahamas. They were married for nearly seven years and share children Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. A source told Us Weekly exclusively the same month the split was announced, “There’s nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart.”

The Uncommon James founder has been linked to Jeff Dye, while the retired NFL athlete has been tied to Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy. A source told Us earlier this month of Cutler and the South Carolina native, “It’s nothing serious at this point.” Cavallari and Dye, 37, meanwhile, chatted on Instagram Live on January 8. During the session, the comedian called the MTV alum “babe,” and they said “I love you” to each other before hanging up.

Cavallari and Dye sparked dating rumors when they were spotted locking lips in Chicago in October 2020. A source told Us exclusively at the time, “Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing.” The insider said the pair were having fun together, adding that the Balancing in Heels author wasn’t ready to dive into anything serious after her split from Cutler.

“Their relationship is very easygoing, and Kristin is not thinking long-term right now and isn’t trying to get serious right away. She has three children and knows it will have to be a slow process,” the source told Us.

LeCroy, for her part, played it coy when asked about her relationship with Cutler. She confirmed to Us last month that she’s no longer seeing costar Austen Kroll but said she’s “1,000 percent single.”