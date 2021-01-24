Not-so-sweet tea. Kristin Cavallari‘s best friend, Justin Anderson, hit back at Madison LeCroy after she stirred up drama with Cavallari’s estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

The hairstylist posted a TikTok addressing the situation on Saturday, January 24 — one day after the Uncommon James founder, 34, and former Bears quarterback, 37, posed together for a photo.

“It’s the ‘making something out of nothing for me,” he captioned the video, in which he’s seen sipping an icy drink.

Anderson didn’t mention LeCroy, 30, in the TikTok post, but did include “ba ba doo, ba ba dee ee” in the caption — a nod to Mia Sable‘s song “It’s Easy,” which also serves as the Southern Charm theme song. He made his intentions clear in the comments, responding to a fan who asked if he was referencing reconciliation rumors sparked by Cavallari and Cutler’s identical Instagram posts.

“I’m talking about Madison using Kristin and Jay to try and get people’s attention. It was never gonna work,” he responded, adding that LeCroy “fooled everyone with the victim stuff” on the Bravo show.

The Very Cavallari alum’s bestie called the Greenville, South Carolina, native “drama,” telling TikTok commenters, “If everyone stops saying Madison’s name … she’ll stop making stuff up for attention.” He called her comments “cheap.”

LeCroy finally told her side of the story on Sunday, January 24, after teasing it in several posts. “It looks to me like I’m gonna have to drop some receipts,” she told followers via her Instagram Story before posting a series of screengrabs. The reality TV star posted an alleged text exchange between herself and Cutler in which the pair discuss plans for him to fly out to visit her.

A second alleged exchange, shared by LeCroy, appears to show the Indiana native defending her comments about Cavallari and Cutler. “I respect you and I respect your family and I would never say anything to jeopardize you and your family,” one message read. In another, LeCroy said, “I am disgusted by this whole situation,” adding that she wants “no part of being involved in payback or drama.” She then shared a photo of herself and Cutler wearing matching camouflage outfits, which she captioned, “Too bad it didn’t work out.”

Before unloading on social media, LeCroy uploaded a sexy snap of herself sunbathing in a red bikini, writing that she was “Unbothered.” Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard commented on the photo that she was “confused.” LeCroy replied, “Call me sis and I’ll tell you.”

LeCroy, who addressed rumors of a romance with Cutler on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 7, shared Cutler’s alleged texts two days after the Hills alum and the former athlete posted the same photo, showing her leaning against him, on Instagram. They both captioned the pic, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.” The posts immediately got the rumor mill going, as fans flocked to the comments with questions about the status of the duo’s relationship.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. They share three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.