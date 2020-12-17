Hannah Berner Reveals Mystery 10th Person in ‘Summer House’ Cast

Summer House fans are still counting down the weeks until season 5 premieres, but Hannah Berner solved one mystery for Us Weekly readers to hold fans over after that jaw-dropping trailer.

“The trailer gives you the energy of what the season will be. Some trailers are more frenetic, some trailers are more scary, some are more sad,” the 29-year-old Bravo star dished on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, agreeing that season 5 has “chaotic” energy. “When you stick 10 personalities in a house for six to seven weeks … it’s not natural by any means. Also, during a pandemic where we’re all already dealing with our own stuff. So, I’m very excited for this season.”

Bravo dropped the trailer for season 5 earlier this month. While it’s clear Hannah, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Danielle Olivera and newcomer Ciara Miller are all full-time cast members (and featured in the group photo), the trailer teases “10 friends, six weeks [and] one quaranteam.” Amid speculation online, Hannah tells Us that Lindsay’s boyfriend, Stephen Traversie, is the 10th “friend.”

“He was in the trailer [and] he was the 10th person in the trailer. For anyone who was getting confused about that, that is what happened,” she said.

In the teaser for the season, fans see Lindsay and Stephen, who started seeing each other during the summer of 2019, get heated. While it’s unclear if he stays for the duration of the summer, it’s also revealed that the publicist hooks up with Luke during the season. When asked about the surprising moment, Hannah, who dated Luke during season 4, played coy, but she revealed she’s ready for fans to see a different side of her.

“I’m excited to see a season where I stood up for myself. I think in past seasons, I let a lot just, like, happen,” she said. “But when you’re stuck in a house with someone, you have to have more of a backbone.”

She added, “I also realize now that if I don’t cry at the end of the trailer, it wasn’t a full complete season. It’s funny because I don’t cry all year, I just save it for when I’m with my group of friends and I’m like, ‘Let’s let out all the emotion that I’ve been holding in.’”

Summer House returns to Bravo Thursday, February 4, at 9 p.m. ET. To hear Hannah recap this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.