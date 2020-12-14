It’s safe to say the cast of Summer House had an eventful summer 2020. Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Danielle Olivera and newcomer Ciara Miller bring the drama in the trailer for the upcoming fifth season.

Bravo released the teaser on Monday, December 14, confirming that the cast lived in their vacation home full-time during their six-week stint in The Hamptons. During previous seasons of the show, the crew traveled back to New York City during the weekdays, only partying together on the weekend.

“The drama intensifies as the Summer House crew mixes business with pleasure for the first time all together 24/7,” the official season 5 description reads. “Quaranteaming in the Hamptons, this friend group must tackle busy work schedules, tumultuous relationships, and epic parties under one roof.”

In the teaser, fans meet Ciara, an ICU nurse from NYC, who has her sights on Luke — much to Hannah’s dismay. Hannah and Luke previously hooked up during season 4 of the series.

“We dated for seven months, and you f—king rub her in my face to make me feel bad,” the “Berning In Hell” podcast host cries in the clip.

After filming wrapped in September, Hannah revealed that she has a new man in her life, Des Bishop. Her bestie Paige’s relationship status also changed post-filming. While fans see her then-boyfriend Perry Rahbar in the teaser, she’s questioning their romance during a chat with Amanda.

“The question is, deep down, do I feel like I’m not with the right person?” she ponders.

Us confirmed in October that Paige and Perry split after nearly two years together.

Bravo executive Josh Brown previously teased that season 5 would one to remember during a chat with the network’s “Daily Dish” podcast.

“I think it’s actually gonna be our best season yet, ironically, even with these limitations,” Brown said in October. “Let’s put it this way. I’m not more worried about Bravo than I’m worried about the world, you know? Just because, we don’t know where the world is going. But the one thing I do know is that everyone is really dedicated to making these series and to making them happen. Safety is our number one priority. If we can do things safely, we will do them.”

Summer House returns to Bravo Thursday, February 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through the biggest bombshells from the trailer: