Paige DeSorbo’s BFF and costar Hannah Berner may be recently off the market, but Summer House fans are convinced the fashionista is now flying solo.

The 27-year-old Bravo star and boyfriend Perry Rahbar sparked split speculation earlier this month when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The twosome subsequently deleted recent photos of each other from their respective accounts. Rahbar fueled fan chatter about a breakup when he announced he’s leaving New York City to move Miami.

“See you soon,” he wrote alongside a photo of a Florida beach on Monday, September 28, via Instagram Stories. Rahbar went on to share photos of things he will — and won’t — miss about the East Coast.

DeSorbo, for her part, appeared to confirm her single status as she dished the “Front Paige News” on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 29.

“I sleep in Henleys, watch your mans,” she quipped, hinting that she’s available.

Summer House fans were introduced to Rahbar as DeSorbo’s boyfriend during season 4 of Summer House, which filmed during the summer of 2019 and aired earlier this year, but he never appeared on the show. While the twosome quarantined together at the beginning of the summer, Us Weekly broke the news in June that the Bravo show was renewed for season 5 and started filming in late July. The network revealed earlier this month that production wrapped, confirming that the cast didn’t travel between The Hamptons and NYC as they did during previous seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are coming to the house to all live together, and to quarantine together safely. They really are a family, especially at this point, you know? Some of them may be fighting like brothers and sisters, but they are a family,” Bravo executive Josh Brown told The Daily Dish. “Instead of going back and forth to the city, they are living together all through the summer in the Hamptons in their summer rental. I think it really taps into a phenomenon right now of, you know, how do you quarantine with friends? And how do you get along with them as a family?”

Brown went on to tease the show’s “best season yet” despite the limitations.

DeSorbo shared the network’s story about the upcoming season being the best yet, adding, “Yeah it will be.”