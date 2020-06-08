The party must go on. Summer House will return for a fifth season, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

While some fans were worried about the status of the Hamptons-based reality series amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source tells Us that Bravo not only plans to move forward with season 5, but is hoping to film additional episodes after the success of season 4.

Summer House season 4 starred Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud. Bravo has yet to publicly confirm the season 5 renewal or comment on the cast.

Last month, Lindsay and Carl told Us in a joint interview that they were hopeful the show would be picked up for another season.

“The prospect of it is incredibly exciting,” Carl, 35, said, noting that he would “love a new house” to live and film in. “I think we’ve got a good crew to do another, but you know, who knows, I mean, this the world that we’re living in right now. Maybe a quarantine house could be cool, but you know, I don’t know. I would love to do it. Because I love the Hamptons.”

Lindsay, 33, added that it’s likely the show would look “a little different” if the COVID-19 crisis continued.

“I would be down for sure. I think it would be interesting to see how that would work. You know, I think it would be a little different,” she told Us. “[But] we had a really great season [4] with a lot of authentic and organic drama throughout the entire summer.”

Another potential change coming in season 5? Carl’s substance abuse struggles. The Loverboy salesman revealed during the reunion, which aired in May, that he was taking a break from alcohol.

“I think I’ve got to take ownership of the drinking in my life and how that’s affected my relationships. I get angry and if I get stressed in the relationship I tend to hit the bottle,” he explained. “I’ve actually been sober. I’m going to continue that and I’m kind of excited to show everybody how I really am when I’m sober all the time. … I entered into an alcohol therapy problem. I do have a drinking problem and I’m trying to hit that head-on.”