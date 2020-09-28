Bravo fans know Hannah Berner is unfiltered — and when it comes to her new relationship with Des Bishop, the Summer House star certainly isn’t holding back.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard, but in a real 2020 quarantine plot twist, I trapped a man, and I have a boyfriend. … I’m 29 and he is 44,” Berner dished to cohosts Gizelle Bryant, Kate Chastain and Porsha Williams on the Sunday, September 27, premiere of Bravo’s Chat Room. “He’s a comedian, and I had watched him like five years ago at a comedy club. And then he DM’d me recently, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s the funny, cute guy.'”

Berner went on to declare that it’s “the best sex I’ve ever had.”

She explained, “Guys in their 20s are insecure. They’re worrying about themselves. I feel like all guys in their 20s, I have to fix them, and I’m not a project manager anymore. I’ve found a man, and he’s teaching me new things.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Berner started seeing Bishop over the summer. The twosome went Instagram official as she filmed season 5 of Summer House, which recently wrapped.

“We clicked immediately. It has been quite an intense falling in love experience,” Bishop explained during an interview with RTE Radio 1 on September 6. “It’s been a more powerful sort of falling for somebody than I have ever experienced in my life so I would be confident in saying I will certainly make an effort that it is it, because it feels like it is The One.”

Berner was previously linked to her costar Luke Gulbranson. During the season 4 reunion, which aired in May, the “Berning in Hell” podcast host said she couldn’t trust the Minnesota native as “boyfriend material” She explained, “I can’t be worried about my man messing with other women all the time. I can’t do it.”

More recently, Berner told TooFab that she hadn’t had sex for “six months” before she met Bishop in July.

“If I had known that the world was going to shut down, I would have had a d–k appointment earlier, but no, I didn’t,” she quipped on September 23. “So I was just horny and alone and sad with my parents. And I met someone in July and we’re still seeing each other.”

Bravo’s Chat Room airs on Bravo Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET.