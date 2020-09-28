Left with no other choice. Below Deck alum Kate Chastain is taking Captain Sandy Yawn’s side after she fired Hannah Ferrier for having Valium on board.

“This decision happened because there was literally no other option,” Chastain, 37, tells Us Weekly. “Nobody wanted Hannah to go that way. She’s been a great part of the show for so long, but because of certain laws, Sandy’s hands were tied.”

Malia White reported Ferrier, 33, to Yawn, 55, for having a pack of Valium, a vape pen and a lighter, on the vessel during an August episode of the Bravo reality series.

In August, Ferrier told Decider that it was “very shocking” she was let go since it is “anti-anxiety medication.”

Ferrier is now expecting her first child with her boyfriend Josh, and Chastain feels that the former Below Deck Med star’s yachting days are behind her.

“I don’t think Hannah will ever go back and I don’t blame her. I’m so happy for her that she’s starting this new chapter of her life,” the cohost of Bravo’s Chat Room tells Us. “In fact, when I heard that she had left the season as she did, I said to a friend, ‘She’ll be pregnant six months.’ If I placed money on it, I would have won some money.”

Chastain is now focused on her new Bravo series Bravo’s Chat Room, which she cohosts alongside Summer House’s Hannah Berner, Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

“We basically discuss all the latest Bravo shows and pop culture news and what our thoughts and opinions are,” Kate tells Us. “We also give a little glimpse into our personal lives and it just feels like I’m FaceTiming with three of my girlfriends.”

Bravo’s Chat Room airs on Bravo Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET.