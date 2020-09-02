An unapologetic move. Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn isn’t remorseful about firing Hannah Ferrier for having Valium on board.

The luxury yacht captain, 55, told E! News on Wednesday, September 2, that she had “no regrets” about their final confrontation. Yawn explained that she doesn’t have a problem with people leaving for the betterment of the team. Season 5 showed a staff shakeup when chef Kiko Lorran was fired and second stewardess Lara Flumiani quit working aboard The Wellington.

“Imagine walking in my shoes, it was challenging,” Captain Sandy said. “The Maritime industry has a certain standard … My No. 1 priority is the client.”

The Bravo personality added that she won’t be rehiring Hannah, 33, again in the future. “I prefer to work with people I can trust and that’s really it, to be honest,” she said.

Crew member Malia White reported Hannah to Captain Sandy for having a pack of Valium, and a vape pen on board the yacht during an August episode of Below Deck Mediterranean. Yawn later confronted the chief stewardess and terminated her.

After the episode aired, Hannah —who is expecting her first child — told Decider she wasn’t amused when she saw the episode on TV.

“When I was watching it with [my boyfriend] Josh, he’s like, ‘Did you just yawn?’ I’m like, ‘I think I did.’ He’s like, ‘You just yawned in the middle of getting fired for drugs, Hannah,’” she recalled. “Yeah. I was like, you’re kind of boring me. Let’s go.”

Hannah said she “really had no idea” she was going to get fired during her conversation with Captain Sandy, adding that she was “really disturbed” watching the episode.

“Obviously when I’m in the moment, it’s very confronting. It’s very shocking,” she said. “I think especially just saying things like, ‘Is she flushing the drugs?’ You can see on my face when she opens that bathroom door. My pants are undone. I’m going to the bathroom. I’m like, why would I flush my medication? But it wouldn’t have crossed my mind to flush Valium, because I don’t think I’m doing anything wrong. It’s anti-anxiety medication. It’s like, it’s five milligrams of Valium! It was just disappointing.”