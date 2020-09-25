Gizelle Bryant Blames Monique Samuels for RHOP Fight With Candiace Dillard

The fight heard all around Potomac! The long-awaited confrontation between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard is set to go down on the September 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and star Gizelle Bryant is taking sides.

“I blame all this on Monique,” Bryant, 50, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the Friday, September 25, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It was a bad situation. It should have never happened and it should never have escalated into a physical altercation.”

The cohost of Bravo’s Chat Room adds, “Candiace is annoying. Like she really is, but never to the point where you feel like you want to punch her in the face.”

Following their 2019 argument, a summons was issued for Samuels, 36, for a charge of second-degree assault. Samuels filed a counterclaim against Dillard, 33, for a charge of second-degree assault. In December 2019, both charges were dismissed.

“They have not seen each other or spoken to each other since that day,” the EveryHue Beauty founder tells Us. “We’ve had a couple of things that we need to do as a cast and they were kept on opposite sides of the room.”

She adds, “Candiace took it really, really hard. It was an emotional thing for her and for a very long time she couldn’t even talk about it without crying. They won’t be speaking until the reunion.”

For now, Gizelle is focused on her new Bravo series Bravo’s Chat Room, which she cohosts alongside Summer House’s Hannah Berner, Below Deck’s Kate Chastain and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

“We’re going to be running down celebrity news, pop culture and we’re going to be talking about our favorite subjects, which is ourselves,” Bryant tells Us. “We’re just there to have a lot of fun and give our opinions about things that are happening in this world.”

Bravo’s Chat Room premiers on Bravo Sunday, September 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET.