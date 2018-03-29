It wouldn’t be The Real Housewives of Potomac without some drama — and the ladies are bringing just that. Us Weekly caught up with Gizelle Bryant ahead of the season 3 premiere and she revealed who she butts heads with this season and how her romance is going!

While last season ended with Gizelle, 47, getting upset with Karen Huger, they’ve since smoothed things over.

“Karen and I do our thing. We have highs and lows, that’s the nature of our relationship and we work through that this season. I think this season we were more low than high. The good news about it is Karen and I love each other. I had a struggle with her this season because I didn’t think she was being honest,” Gizelle reveals.

She also has a battle with Monique Samuels this season, but doesn’t really engage. “Every day, she’s fighting with me in her mind. It’s strange, but it’s only in her mind,” Gizelle says. “I don’t entertain that.”

Season 3 will also include many “shifts in relationships,” but she and boyfriend Sherman Douglas are still going strong. “We are going one day at a time! When you’re over the age of 40 it’s tough because you’re stuck in your own ways, but I can see myself getting married again,” she tells Us. Gizelle was married to Jamal Bryant from 2002 to 2009 and the two share three kids — Grace, 13, and 11-year-old twins Angel and Adore.

While marriage is an option, more children is not.

“No way! Shop is closed and I’m happy about it,” she says. “I prioritize my kids first and then everything else falls into place.”

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Bravo Sunday, April 1, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!