Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 28

Teddi Mellencamp Feels She ‘Came Out Unscathed’ After ‘RHOBH’ Exit: ‘I Was Being Looked Out for’

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

A blessing in disguise? In September, Teddi Mellencamp announced that she was not asked to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but now she feels it may have happened at just the right time.

'RHOBH' Stars React To Teddi Mellencamp's Exit

Read article

“In the big scheme of things, I came out unscathed. My kids are healthy and happy and my marriage is good and my friendships are good,” Mellencamp, 39, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the Friday, October 16, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I’m still friends with a lot of the women on the show and I wish everybody a ton of success. I think that especially what we’re going through right now in the pandemic and all of these things, I feel like maybe I was, like, being looked out for in some way.”

On September 22, Mellencamp confirmed that her contract wasn’t picked up in what Andy Cohen called “the most no BS I’m leaving announcements on record.”

Teddi Mellencamp Leaves RHOBH
Teddi Jo Mellencamp attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

“You see every time a housewife leaves and they’re like, ‘It was a joint decision’ and I was like, ‘I can’t do that.’ I know every time I read that, it’s not true,” the accountability coach tells Us. “I have to be transparent because for me, that’s how I went into the show, the good, the bad and the ugly.”

'RHOBH' Season 10 Reunion Revelations

Read article

She adds, “There’s going to be that pain because it felt like a rejection or something like that. But in the end, I am who I am and I have to be straight forward with the people in my life with what happened.”

Mellencamp, who joined the cast of RHOBH during season 8, isn’t ruling out a return to the Bravo franchise in the future.

“I’m not at that place where I can make that decision right now. I do know that I wouldn’t want to be in a situation where I was thrown in just make me feel uncomfortable,” the All In Founder tells Us. “So I have to see the situation then play it by ear.”

Episode 27

Jo De La Rosa: Gretchen and Slade's Relationship Was ‘Hard to Look At’
Time heals all wounds. It’s been 13 years since former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jo De La Rosa and her ex fiancé Slade Smiley split, but she admits it hasn’t always been easy watching him move on with her...
Embed -
Flip podcast card

Episode 25

Gizelle Bryant Blames Monique Samuels for ‘RHOP’ Fight With Candiace Dillard
The fight heard all around Potomac! The long-awaited confrontation between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard is set to go down on the September 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and star Gizelle Bryant is...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 25

Wendy Osefo Questioned Her 'RHOP' Role After Physical Fight
Having regrets? The explosive fight on The Real Housewives of Potomac left Monique Samuels bloody, Candiace Dillard shaken and Dr. Wendy Osefo questioning her decision about joining the Bravo show. “That moment I sat and...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 24

Erika Jayne Reveals ‘Most Frustrating Part’ of Denise Richards Drama
Not quite ready to let it go. Denise Richards is on her way out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Erika Jayne is still ruminating on the trouble that the actress stirred up during season 10. Denise...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card

Episode 23

Shannon Beador Still Has Former ‘RHOC’ Costar Lydia McLaughlin Blocked 
Out of sight, out of mind! It’s been over two years since Lydia McLaughlin left the Real Housewives of Orange County, but it seems like her former costar Shannon Beador is still harboring some bad feelings towards her. “Shannon...
Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews
Flip podcast card