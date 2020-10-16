A blessing in disguise? In September, Teddi Mellencamp announced that she was not asked to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but now she feels it may have happened at just the right time.

“In the big scheme of things, I came out unscathed. My kids are healthy and happy and my marriage is good and my friendships are good,” Mellencamp, 39, tells Us Weekly exclusively on the Friday, October 16, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I’m still friends with a lot of the women on the show and I wish everybody a ton of success. I think that especially what we’re going through right now in the pandemic and all of these things, I feel like maybe I was, like, being looked out for in some way.”

On September 22, Mellencamp confirmed that her contract wasn’t picked up in what Andy Cohen called “the most no BS I’m leaving announcements on record.”

“You see every time a housewife leaves and they’re like, ‘It was a joint decision’ and I was like, ‘I can’t do that.’ I know every time I read that, it’s not true,” the accountability coach tells Us. “I have to be transparent because for me, that’s how I went into the show, the good, the bad and the ugly.”

She adds, “There’s going to be that pain because it felt like a rejection or something like that. But in the end, I am who I am and I have to be straight forward with the people in my life with what happened.”

Mellencamp, who joined the cast of RHOBH during season 8, isn’t ruling out a return to the Bravo franchise in the future.

“I’m not at that place where I can make that decision right now. I do know that I wouldn’t want to be in a situation where I was thrown in just make me feel uncomfortable,” the All In Founder tells Us. “So I have to see the situation then play it by ear.”