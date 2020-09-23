Setting the record straight. Andy Cohen addressed speculation about Teddi Mellencamp’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Wednesday, September 23, the 52-year-old Bravo host reacted to the statement that Mellencamp, 39, put out that day before that confirmed her departure ahead of season 11. Cohen pointed out how she “checked herself” in her “no BS” address. However, he also clarified that her exit is not related to the scandal surrounding her All In by Teddi weight loss program, which drew backlash for its strict and controversial guidelines.

“People are speculating that the online chatter about her business led to her dismissal. I just want to say, because I think it’s important, that one had absolutely nothing to do with the other,” he said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on his Radio Andy channel. “I actually would have liked to see her respond to her critics on the show.”

Cohen continued, “I know nothing, by the way, about her business. But I will say that Jeff Lewis and [his] team … I was tuning in the other day [to Jeff’s SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live], and they were talking about [All In by Teddi]. I remember them saying they went through the All In program and they did not have bad things to say about it. I think they said they were hungry, but [Jeff] said that that program taught him how to order food in restaurants.”

Cohen wrapped up by saying that he wished Mellencamp “well” in her next chapter.

Mellencamp confirmed her RHOBH exit through an Instagram video post on Tuesday, September 22. “I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best …’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am,” she said. “Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show.”

The reality star added, “That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead.”

Days earlier, Mellencamp addressed the controversy surrounding her All In program. In that Instagram video, the former Bravolebrity said that she’s “100 percent” confident that her business informs potential clients “exactly what the program entails” before joining.

“If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you,” she said on September 15. “If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t. That’s why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning. We believe in you. We will fight for you, and we know that the best is yet to come.”

Mellencamp’s farewell from RHOBH isn’t the first major exit to come ahead of season 11. Earlier this month, Denise Richards bid adieu to the Bravo franchise after two seasons. The 49-year-old Wild Things actress had been the subject of ongoing allegations from Brandi Glanville, who claimed to have had an affair with Richards.

The accusations became a central storyline throughout season 10 of the series. Richards has sharply denied them.