Scandals in Salt Lake City! The wait is almost over for the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and it promises to bring the drama and some shocking story lines.

One of those story lines surrounds Mary Cosby, who is married to her grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

“I would not be human if I weren’t surprised by it. I was definitely taken aback. Like, ‘Wait, what?’ I was shocked,” RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow tells Us Weekly exclusively on the Friday, November 6, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I don’t know Mary’s story. I’ve never walked in Mary’s shoes. Mary does have fabulous shoes.”

She adds, “I think that’s Mary’s story to tell. I mean, religion, culture, it plays a lot into our choices and I think it plays a lot into Mary’s, and I think she’s the only person that can tell her story.”

Barlow, 45, who is an owner of a marketing company and various tequila brands, considers herself “‘Mormon 2.0,” in that she “doesn’t check off all the boxes.”

“When you think about Mormonism, there’s like a laundry list of things don’t ever do, which basically makes you perfect and I am far from that, but so we just found Mormon religion in general is a choice,” the reality star explains. “But for me, I’m like, you know what, I’m still an individual. I’m not like everybody else. So why would we all check off the same boxes? So I’m just doing Mormonism my way.”

The Bravo star said the Salt Lake City Mormon community “loves” that the Housewives franchise has taken over their city.

“I think everyone in Utah wants to be on the show,” Barlow tells Us. “I think some people might start coming back to church again when they figure out they can be Mormon 2.0.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, November 11, at 10 p.m. ET.