Winter is coming to Bravo! The network is creating a new series, Winter House, with stars from Southern Charm and Summer House, Us Weekly can confirm.

The new show will follow Bravo favorites from both shows along with “new cast members added to shake up the drama,” a source exclusively tells Us.

A second source confirmed that Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll will be enduring colder temperatures alongside Summer House’s Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller.

The upcoming show will take the reality TV stars from their usual warm-weather locations — Southern Charm films in Charleston, South Carolina, and Summer House in The Hamptons — to a winter lodge in Stowe, Vermont.

According to the source, the new winter spinoff will begin filming shortly, and new cast members could continue to be added.

Conover, 32, and Kroll, 33, hinted at their participation in a snowy series by sharing Instagram Story videos on Thursday, February 18, joking about being unprepared for the weather at the new location.

“How are your boots Austen?” the Sewing Down South founder said in one video, showing off the pair’s new clothes. “There’s snow everywhere.”

The Kings Calling Brewing founder then made fun of Conover’s bright ensemble, including his mint green beanie and yellow hoodie as the duo walked a snowy path.

“Craig looks like Johnny Tsunami just like arrived in town from Hawaii,” Kroll said in another video, telling his pal, “You are so not a local.”

The duo appeared to be lost as they wandered the unnamed town. “Austen, where are we?” Conover asked before again showing off the pair’s new footwear.

The Southern Charm stars wrapped their seventh season earlier this year, with its reunion special airing in February. During the reunion, Conover and Kroll caused a stir when they called out Madison LeCroy for her dating escapades following LeCroy’s split from Kroll in December 2020.

Conover accused the hairstylist, 31, of sleeping with a “married” ex-MLB player following her fling with Jay Cutler, which came after Kroll hung out with Kristin Cavallari in Nashville in November 2020.

“She’s still f—king with me as hard as she possibly can,” Kroll said about his ex. “That’s the vindictiveness she has. It’s all revenge.” Conover also came for LeCroy calling her a “terrible person and you’re a trash can.”

The BFFs have seemingly moved past the season 7 drama with their podcast “Pillows and Beer,” which launched in late January.

The Summer House cast, meanwhile, is currently seeing season 5 play out on Bravo on Thursdays.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.