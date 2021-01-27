It’s over! Lindsay Hubbard and Stephen Traversie have called it quits after more than a year of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Summer House star, 34, and Traversie were first linked in the summer of 2019. The pair, whose romance began during season 4 of the Bravo series, were together for nearly a year and half before separating.

Traversie popped up in the season 5 trailer for Summer House in December 2020, highlighting the duo’s strong relationship at the time. “I really do love you,” the senior director of marketing at Tao Group Hospitality told Hubbard in the promo.

The Bravo personality, for her part, teased her hopes for the couple’s future, saying she was ready for an “engagement, marriage, babies.”

Later in the teaser, however, the pair got into a heated argument with Traversie claiming he was going to “leave the house.” The trailer ended with Hubbard hooking up with housemate Luke Gulbranson.

“Lindsay already f—ked Luke,” Hannah Berner told Paige DeSorbo in the clip, hinting at a rocky road for Hubbard and Traversie.

The same month, the Hubb House PR founder wished Gulbranson a happy 37th birthday by posting a cheeky photo of the pair wine tasting.

Earlier in December, Hubbard shared a photo of herself and a mystery man at a wedding in Florida. She was quick to point out that the guy was her brother, after some fans questioned if she was in a new relationship.

The reality TV star and Traversie were last seen on each other’s social media accounts in October 2020.

Traversie posted a photo at the time of the former couple in New York City, urging his followers to get a flu shot and staying healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A month prior, Hubbard shared a snap showing her hugging her boyfriend in Brooklyn. “FALLing 🍂 #fall #nyc,” she captioned the September 2020 picture.

Traversie showed his love for Hubbard a month earlier in celebration of her birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday to you babe @lindshubbs❤️ My sidekick through everything, especially the activities and adventures.”