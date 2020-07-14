‘Summer House’ Stars Who Left the Show: Where Are They Now?

Summer House has only been on the air since 2017, but not every cast member has had a lasting residence in the Hamptons.

Season 1, which starred Kyle Cooke, Cristina Gibson, Lindsay Hubbard, Stephen McGee, Carl Radke, Jaclyn Shuman, Everett Weston and twins Ashley and Lauren Wirkus, debuted on Bravo on January 2017. The pilot aired as part of an episode of Vanderpump Rules as Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute traveled to the East Coast.

After Cristina and Jaclyn left the show, season 2 added Carl’s ex Danielle Olivera and his friend Amit Neuman. Kyle’s now-fiancée, Amanda Batula, was also upgraded to a full-time cast member.

By the time season 3 rolled around, there was another cast shakeup as the Wirkus twins and Stephen departed.

“Much has been speculated about the Summer House cast over the last few days. Regretfully, we can confirm that we will not be full-time cast members for the third season,” Lauren and Ashley said in a joint statement to Us Weekly in 2019. “We depart Summer House with nothing but good wishes to those at Bravo, and to the cast and crew for helping to create life-lasting memories over the last two years.”

Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo and Jordan Verroi subsequently joined the show after their exits. Season 4 then introduced fans to Jules Daoud and Luke Gulbranson.

While fans feared that Summer House wouldn’t return for season 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Us exclusively revealed in June 2020 that the network was moving forward with season 5. According to a source, the cameras are set to start rolling by the end of July.

Scroll through for an update on the former Bravo stars: