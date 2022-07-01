Why Andrea Denver Is 'Taking a Step Away' From Season 7 of 'Summer House'

Taking a break. Ahead of filming, Andrea Denver opened up about his decision not to appear in season 7 of Summer House.

“I am taking a step away from television this year and I won’t be making a comeback to Bravo’s Summer House,” Andrea, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement. “I am focusing on the launch of my clothing brand Son Of Wind, which is an [Italian unisex] streetwear brand designed by myself and one of my childhood best friends Alberto Volpato.”

According to the reality star, his collection has been a year in the making and will require his full attention. “We have taken care of everything in the smallest detail to create a luxury clothing brand with the best materials. We will launch Son Of Wind at the end of August,” Andrea added. “But we will start having the brand in the first showrooms in the United States in Miami and New York City starting in late July.”

He concluded: “I am sorry that I won’t be in the Hamptons with my friends this summer but I am giving all my attention to the brand and I am really excited for it.”

The Italy native’s clarification comes after a source close to production confirmed to Us that Luke Gulbranson and Alex Wach will not return for season 7 as well. The cast is expected to include Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen

Amid rumors of a cast shakeup, Luke, 38, hinted that his departure was not his choice. “I’m not gonna be on Summer House this year,” the Minnesota native said via Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 28. “I’m extremely thankful for the last three years of being on the show. I’m gonna miss my friends a ton. I’m actually extremely, extremely bummed I’m not gonna be able to spend the summer with them — breaks my heart, but I know they’ll have a good time and we’ll be in touch.”

Andrea, for his part, recently also confirmed his absence from season 2 of Winter House. “No. [Starting] tomorrow, I am going to go to Hawaii to relax for a few days and I am not going to Vermont,” he revealed on The Dipp‘s “Morgan’s Pop Talks” podcast in February. “I started dating recently and she is a very important person to me.”

The Bravo personality, who made his debut during season 1 of Winter House, hinted at a few “different reasons” for the choice.

“I feel like, on one hand, this is a really important moment. I just reconnected with this person that was already a part of my life before. I really care about her. It’s too fast for me to go on another vacation — filming with my friends and stuff,” he said, adding that he knows fans “prefer” him to single on screen. “The truth is that I felt that need, something coming from inside. You can’t control that. I know some people would like for me to be single, but at the same time, my heart belongs to someone and I am happy. That is the most important thing.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

